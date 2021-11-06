Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PRMRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised shares of Paramount Resources to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Shares of PRMRF opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 3.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

