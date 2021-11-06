Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $57.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million. On average, analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.50. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

In related news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 9,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $49,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 380,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,711.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 33,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $173,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,034,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,569.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,419 shares of company stock valued at $432,225 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

