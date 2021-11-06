Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 21.54% from the stock’s previous close.

PKOH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

NASDAQ PKOH opened at $25.49 on Thursday. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $41.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.60). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the third quarter worth $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 185.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Park-Ohio in the first quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Park-Ohio in the first quarter worth $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.