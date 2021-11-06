Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni Sells 1,079 Shares

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $25,572.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Parke Bancorp stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $273.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%.
Parke Bancorp Company Profile
Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.
Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.