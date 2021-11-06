Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$10.93 and last traded at C$10.60, with a volume of 325804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.69.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 444.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pason Systems to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$932.94 million and a PE ratio of 251.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$43.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pason Systems (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

