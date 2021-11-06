Paul D. Colucci Sells 10,601 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $2,167,904.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paul D. Colucci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total value of $1,088,000.00.

SI opened at $215.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.69 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.66. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $226.97.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

