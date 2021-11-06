PAX Gold Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 6th. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $327.83 million and $12.41 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,821.64 or 0.02929593 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00051595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.86 or 0.00253869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00099188 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold is a coin. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 179,963 coins. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

