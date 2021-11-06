PB Bankshares (NASDAQ:PBBK) & William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) Critical Contrast

PB Bankshares (NASDAQ:PBBK) and William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get PB Bankshares alerts:

1.0% of PB Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of William Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of William Penn Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PB Bankshares and William Penn Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PB Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A William Penn Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

William Penn Bancorp has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.98%. Given William Penn Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe William Penn Bancorp is more favorable than PB Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares PB Bankshares and William Penn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PB Bankshares N/A N/A N/A William Penn Bancorp 15.36% 2.42% 0.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PB Bankshares and William Penn Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PB Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A William Penn Bancorp $28.16 million 6.62 $3.78 million $0.26 47.27

William Penn Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than PB Bankshares.

Summary

William Penn Bancorp beats PB Bankshares on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PB Bankshares Company Profile

PB Bankshares Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. PB Bankshares Inc. is based in Coatesville, Pennsylvania.

William Penn Bancorp Company Profile

William Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others. The company was founded on April 15, 2008 and is headquartered in Bristol, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for PB Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PB Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.