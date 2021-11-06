PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,757 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PCB Bancorp were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of PCB opened at $23.02 on Friday. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $341.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 35.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

PCB Bancorp Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB).

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.