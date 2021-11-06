PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Raised to $66.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $64.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Johnson Rice lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 3.23. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $58.16.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,019,760. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 757,383 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,903,000 after acquiring an additional 89,683 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 55,077.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,932 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after acquiring an additional 595,725 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

