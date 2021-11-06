PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,290 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.61% of PDS Biotechnology worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDSB. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Shares of PDSB stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.59 million, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

