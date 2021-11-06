PDT Partners LLC Has $106,000 Stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Titan International by 22.6% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 107,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Titan International alerts:

Shares of TWI stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $524.96 million, a P/E ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57. Titan International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $11.82.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.