Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Energean (LON:ENOG)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Energean (LON:ENOG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,275 ($16.66) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Energean from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of LON:ENOG opened at GBX 888.50 ($11.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.91. Energean has a 1-year low of GBX 525.10 ($6.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 987.90 ($12.91). The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 803.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 774.45.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

