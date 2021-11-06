Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $120.00.

PTON has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.73.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $55.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.05 and its 200-day moving average is $104.04. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $3,134,763.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,470 shares of company stock worth $40,708,012. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

