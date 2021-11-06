Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Securities

Truist Securities downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $130.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Europe cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.73.

NASDAQ:PTON traded down $30.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.64. 83,359,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,512,217. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.05 and a 200 day moving average of $104.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $3,134,763.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,595.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $935,981.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,470 shares of company stock worth $40,708,012. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 128.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

