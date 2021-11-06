Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.73.

PTON traded down $30.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.64. 83,359,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,512,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.04. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $852,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,470 shares of company stock valued at $40,708,012 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933,027 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,164 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 159.2% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,740 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $229,827,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 54.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,847 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

