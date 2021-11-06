Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $110.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PTON has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Truist lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.73.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive stock traded down $30.42 on Friday, hitting $55.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,359,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,512,217. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.04. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $9,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,497.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,470 shares of company stock worth $40,708,012 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,250,000. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,710,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.