Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $86.06, but opened at $57.37. Peloton Interactive shares last traded at $57.05, with a volume of 613,869 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

In other news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $9,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,497.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $935,981.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 396,470 shares of company stock valued at $40,708,012 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.05 and its 200 day moving average is $104.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

