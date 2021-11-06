Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$43.50 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$43.75.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PPL opened at C$42.09 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$26.77 and a 12-month high of C$42.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.66.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -291.33%.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total value of C$278,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at C$318,416. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 267 shares of company stock valued at $9,662.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.