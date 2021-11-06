PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

PennyMac Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 5.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to earn $12.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

PFSI stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $50.04 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFSI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.69% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $26,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

