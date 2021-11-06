PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.79. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $50.04 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $26,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

