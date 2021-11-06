Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Penumbra updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PEN stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.24. 229,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 663.35, a P/E/G ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.17. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $163.49 and a twelve month high of $320.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

In related news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,303,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $411,526.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,403 shares of company stock worth $18,018,169 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

