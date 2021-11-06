People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Receives $17.92 Average PT from Analysts

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBCT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.13.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 107,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

