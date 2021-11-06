PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 88.0% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $166.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $166.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

