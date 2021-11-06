PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.86.
NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,753,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $166.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.94 and a 200 day moving average of $152.46. The stock has a market cap of $229.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62.
In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.
