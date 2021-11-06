PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.86.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,753,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $166.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.94 and a 200 day moving average of $152.46. The stock has a market cap of $229.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

