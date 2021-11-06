Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Hits New 12-Month High at $50,000.00

Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as £500 ($653.25) and last traded at £499.50 ($652.60), with a volume of 2305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £497.50 ($649.99).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 11.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of £491.50 and a 200 day moving average of £482.14.

In related news, insider Mandy Clements acquired 50 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £484.20 ($632.61) per share, with a total value of £24,210 ($31,630.52).

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

