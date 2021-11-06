Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Cut to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PSNL. TheStreet lowered Personalis from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Personalis alerts:

Personalis stock opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38. Personalis has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,933,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $66,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,213 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Personalis by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,585,000 after acquiring an additional 459,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Personalis by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,195,000 after acquiring an additional 881,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Personalis by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after acquiring an additional 187,201 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Personalis by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after acquiring an additional 743,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Personalis by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 162,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.