Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 53.3% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.4% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 37,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 20.9% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 74,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 12,885 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.26. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

