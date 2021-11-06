PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 808,909 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in PFSweb were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in PFSweb by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 29.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 92.7% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 38,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFSW opened at $13.08 on Friday. PFSweb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $276.60 million, a PE ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

