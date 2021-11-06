Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pharming Group N.V. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company’s product portfolio includes C1INH. Pharming Group N.V. is based in Leiden, The Netherlands. “

Shares of PHAR stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05. Pharming Group has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $601.54 million and a P/E ratio of 16.03.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million. Analysts expect that Pharming Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharming Group during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

