Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will announce sales of $22.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.41 billion. Phillips 66 posted sales of $16.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $103.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.70 billion to $103.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $97.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.14 billion to $107.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.13.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $77.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $46.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

