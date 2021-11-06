Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $81.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Phillips 66 is the leading player in each of its operations like refining, chemicals and midstream in terms of size, efficiency and strength. With its oil and gas pipeline network, spreading across 22,000 miles, the company is a leader in the midstream business, thereby generating stable fee-based revenues. It reported strong third-quarter results driven by recovered refined product and fuel demand and increased volumes. Phillips 66, with its updated refining assets, sits well-positioned for making massive profits from higher demand for distillate fuels. However, its Gulf Coast and West Coast refining businesses are still under pressure and incurring losses. The company’s levered balance sheet can also affect its financial flexibility. Also, high crude prices can affect its refining margins. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

PSX has been the subject of several other research reports. dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.13.

NYSE PSX opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $46.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Torray LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.7% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 273.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,894,000 after acquiring an additional 102,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 17,463 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

