PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) vs. Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Financial Contrast

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) and PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Altex Industries alerts:

This table compares Altex Industries and PHX Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $30,000.00 42.98 -$130,000.00 N/A N/A PHX Minerals $28.97 million 3.22 -$23.95 million $0.05 61.40

Altex Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PHX Minerals.

Risk and Volatility

Altex Industries has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PHX Minerals has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Altex Industries and PHX Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A PHX Minerals 0 0 3 0 3.00

PHX Minerals has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.29%. Given PHX Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PHX Minerals is more favorable than Altex Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.3% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Altex Industries and PHX Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries -708.70% -15.29% -7.22% PHX Minerals -18.98% 4.55% 2.96%

Summary

PHX Minerals beats Altex Industries on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary owns interests, including working interests, in productive onshore oil and gas properties. It also buys and sells producing oil and gas properties; and, to a lesser extent, participates in the drilling of exploratory and development wells, and in recompletions of existing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Altex Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altex Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.