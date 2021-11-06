PieDAO DOUGH v2 Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $12.87 million and approximately $659,757.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00051568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.65 or 0.00257740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00097265 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

DOUGH is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

