Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) to post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

PPC opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1,401.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 40.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. 16.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

