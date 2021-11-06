Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

Ping Identity stock opened at $27.32 on Thursday. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 902,000 shares of company stock worth $21,293,060. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the second quarter valued at about $27,597,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ping Identity by 18.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 685,095 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Ping Identity by 77.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,971,000 after purchasing an additional 665,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ping Identity by 28.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,653,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,771,000 after purchasing an additional 585,218 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ping Identity by 19.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,187,000 after purchasing an additional 560,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

