Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Reaches $0.0074 on Top Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $11,371.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.22 or 0.00308339 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00014835 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003953 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 457,423,483 coins and its circulating supply is 432,163,047 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

