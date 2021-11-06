Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Barclays

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pinterest to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.76.

Pinterest stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.22. The stock had a trading volume of 22,817,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,421,166. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.10 and a beta of 1.11. Pinterest has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $89.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.52.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,850,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 719,147 shares of company stock valued at $39,289,056 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 350.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 94.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

