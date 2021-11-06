Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years.

Shares of MHI stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $13.21.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

