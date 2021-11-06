Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for BGC Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BGC Partners’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. BGC Partners has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BGC Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $26,010,000. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,046,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 44.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,385,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,966,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

