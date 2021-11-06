Piper Sandler Comments on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $11.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.15. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.40 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FANG. Raymond James increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $113.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.72. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.