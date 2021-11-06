Piper Sandler Comments on Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

HALO opened at $40.71 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.75.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 258.16% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $2,055,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $1,435,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,450 shares of company stock worth $10,082,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

