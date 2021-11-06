Piper Sandler Comments on Voya Financial, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

VOYA opened at $68.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $70.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 10,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.