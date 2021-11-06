Piper Sandler Cuts Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Price Target to $4.75

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $5.50 to $4.75 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ CLVS opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.