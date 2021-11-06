Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cisco Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now forecasts that the network equipment provider will earn $3.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.08. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ FY2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $57.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $240.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 12,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 45,709 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $330,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 42.6% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 21,958 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 187,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,218,000 after buying an additional 18,049 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.