Piper Sandler Raises Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $114.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.67% from the stock’s previous close.

CDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.43.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $123.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of -220.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.93. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,196,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $858,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 765,736 shares of company stock worth $78,680,527. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

