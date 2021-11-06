Piper Sandler Raises LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target to $105.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.00.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $92.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.85. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day moving average of $82.46.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $247,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 23.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 1,066.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at $122,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.