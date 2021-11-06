Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Planet Fitness updated its FY21 guidance to $0.75-0.80 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $0.750-$0.800 EPS.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded up $3.48 on Friday, hitting $95.73. 2,634,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,608. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.83. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 308.81 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Planet Fitness news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Planet Fitness stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.66% of Planet Fitness worth $173,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.36.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

