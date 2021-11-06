Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:PLTK traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.53. 2,085,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.04. Playtika has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Playtika stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 324.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Playtika were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.08.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

