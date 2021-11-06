Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.29.

PLXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Fox-Davies Capital raised Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Plexus alerts:

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Joel Quadracci purchased 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,067,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,452,000 after buying an additional 29,073 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 2,663.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 37,401 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth about $1,017,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.0% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 59,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 52.1% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

PLXS opened at $94.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $101.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.37.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.